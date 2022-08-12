Viral Video Shows Bill Belichick Uncharacteristically Cheery With Reporter
By Jason Hall
August 12, 2022
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick showed a surprisingly cheery side during his team's preseason opener against the New York Giants on Thursday (August 11) night.
WBZ sports anchor Steve Burton kept up his annual preseason Week 1 tradition of getting a quick interview with the six-time Super Bowl champion at halftime, which typically includes the stoic Belichick keeping his answers about the exhibition game short and serious as if it was a crucial regular-season matchup.
Thursday's game, however, happened to fall on Burton's birthday and Belichick gleefully wished the New England native and Boston sports mainstay a "happy birthday" with a hearty handshake and hug.
"Happy birthday, man. Here we are at Gillette [Stadium]," Belichick said with a big smile in the video shared by WBZ producer Joe Giza.
"I appreciate that coach, more than you'll ever know," Burton responded happily.
📹 IT WAS WORTH THE WAIT! Happy Birthday @STEVEBURTONWBZ #Patriots #WBZ https://t.co/DRyK12Yu9f pic.twitter.com/g6z9R6ybUB— Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) August 12, 2022
Burton's daughter, NFL Network and Patriots pregame show host Kayla Burton, quote-tweeted the video and said Belichick wishing her father "a happy birthday is so wholesome for me."
Bill Belichick wishing my Dad a happy birthday is so wholesome for me💕 https://t.co/RCn2AcVGha— Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) August 12, 2022
The legendary coach has a history of keeping his answers brief, especially when attempting to dodge certain questions and, as noted previously, is notoriously stoic.
However, Belichick has shown a much more personable side in recent years, even going as far as to joke occasionally during press conferences, which is a dramatic change given his reputation.
The Giants defeated the Patriots, 23-21, during Thursday's game.