Viral Video Shows Bill Belichick Uncharacteristically Cheery With Reporter

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick showed a surprisingly cheery side during his team's preseason opener against the New York Giants on Thursday (August 11) night.

WBZ sports anchor Steve Burton kept up his annual preseason Week 1 tradition of getting a quick interview with the six-time Super Bowl champion at halftime, which typically includes the stoic Belichick keeping his answers about the exhibition game short and serious as if it was a crucial regular-season matchup.

Thursday's game, however, happened to fall on Burton's birthday and Belichick gleefully wished the New England native and Boston sports mainstay a "happy birthday" with a hearty handshake and hug.

"Happy birthday, man. Here we are at Gillette [Stadium]," Belichick said with a big smile in the video shared by WBZ producer Joe Giza.

"I appreciate that coach, more than you'll ever know," Burton responded happily.