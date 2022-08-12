Viral Video Shows Bill Belichick Uncharacteristically Cheery With Reporter

By Jason Hall

August 12, 2022

New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams, Super Bowl LIII
Photo: Getty Images

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick showed a surprisingly cheery side during his team's preseason opener against the New York Giants on Thursday (August 11) night.

WBZ sports anchor Steve Burton kept up his annual preseason Week 1 tradition of getting a quick interview with the six-time Super Bowl champion at halftime, which typically includes the stoic Belichick keeping his answers about the exhibition game short and serious as if it was a crucial regular-season matchup.

Thursday's game, however, happened to fall on Burton's birthday and Belichick gleefully wished the New England native and Boston sports mainstay a "happy birthday" with a hearty handshake and hug.

"Happy birthday, man. Here we are at Gillette [Stadium]," Belichick said with a big smile in the video shared by WBZ producer Joe Giza.

"I appreciate that coach, more than you'll ever know," Burton responded happily.

Burton's daughter, NFL Network and Patriots pregame show host Kayla Burton, quote-tweeted the video and said Belichick wishing her father "a happy birthday is so wholesome for me."

The legendary coach has a history of keeping his answers brief, especially when attempting to dodge certain questions and, as noted previously, is notoriously stoic.

However, Belichick has shown a much more personable side in recent years, even going as far as to joke occasionally during press conferences, which is a dramatic change given his reputation.

The Giants defeated the Patriots, 23-21, during Thursday's game.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.