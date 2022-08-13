Alec Baldwin Must Have Pulled Trigger In 'Rust' Shooting, FBI Report Says

Alec Baldwin must have been responsible for pulling the trigger on the set of Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year, an FBI forensic report obtained by ABC News finds.

The FBI concluded the .45 Colt caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver couldn't have been fired without pulling the trigger. In the report, it was found that this type of gun, when working properly, won't release a bullet or detonate a primer simultaneously "by just fiddling with the hammer alone," TMZ reported. Furthermore, the FBI tested setting the hammer at different positions to see if it would fire without pulling the trigger, which proved unsuccessful.

Baldwin previously said he believed he was using a "cold gun," a gun without live ammo, when it went off on set. In an interview with ABC, the 64-year-old actor said, "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger."

It's unclear whether the FBI tested the gun Baldwin used on set or another one.

This FBI forensic report is part of the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office criminal investigation. Hutchins' death has previously been ruled an accident, but the local district attorney hasn't made any charging decisions in the case yet. Officials are currently waiting for Baldwin's phone records as part of the investigation.