Cardi B Shares The Surprising Secret To Her Hair Growth

By Yashira C.

August 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B shared the secret to her hair growth in a new Instagram post — and it's quite the surprise. The "Up" rapper revealed that she's been boiling onions and using the water to wash her hair.

“My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair,” she wrote alongside photos of the results. “I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey.I stopped cause I got really lazy. Its odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair.”

Fans hyped up the photos of her shiny, sleek hair in the comments. "Let me put a pot of onions on rn," wrote one fan. "if cardi washes her hair with onion water, we wash our hair with onion water 😌," commented Instagram's official account.

See the post below:

During a Twitter Q&A last month, Cardi proved that she's a BTS fan by revealing her bias. During her “Ask Cardi” session a fan asked: "Who’s your bias(favorite) in bts?" Cardi simply replied with a picture of Jimin. Fans in the comments praised her for her "taste" and one even pointed out how the rapper responded within nine minutes.

