Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith were spotted in public for the first time since the Oscars slap.

On Saturday (August 13) afternoon, the couple was seen leaving Nobu in Malibu, according to TMZ. Will was seen wearing navy blue pants and a polo of the same color with a baseball cap, while Jada wore a flannel ties around her waist over what seems to be an all-black jumpsuit.

The photos show Jada grabbing onto Will's clothes as they walk back to their car. Will got in the driver seat and even saluted a passerby who called out his name.

This marks the couple's first public outing since the events that unfolded this March, where the King Richard star marched across the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock. Will recently uploaded a 5-minute long video on social media where he answered some questions about it, and also directly apologized to Chris, who is "not ready to talk."

Will and Jada's appearance is another in a set of firsts for the Smith family, as daughter Willow Smith also recently opened up about the situation for the first time. She said the slap didn't "rock: her.