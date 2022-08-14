2 Dead, 17 Injured After Man Drives Through Fundraiser Crowd, Attacks Woman

At one person died and 17 others were injured after a man drove through a crowd at a Pennsylvania fundraiser and later fatally attacked another woman in a nearby borough Saturday (August 13) night.

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, was arraigned on two open counts of criminal homicide, according to a Pennsylvania State Police news release obtained by NBC News Sunday (August 14) morning.

Reyes is accused of driving a vehicle through a "community event" held in Berwick Saturday at around 6:15 p.m. and later fatally assaulting a woman in Nescopeck, where he was detained by municipal police, Pennsylvania State Trooper Anthony Petroski said during a news conference Saturday evening.

Authorities are investigating whether Reyes intentionally drove into the crowd at the fundraiser and if that incident was linked to the fatal attack in Nescopeck.

The Berwick fundraiser was held to raise funds for the families of the three children and seven adults killed in an August 5 house fire in Nescopeck, WBRE in Wilkes-Barre reports.

Authorities have not publicly identified the two individuals killed in the Berwick crash or attack in Nescopeck. Columbia County coroner Jeremy Reese said the woman killed in the fundraiser crash was a 50-year-old from Wilkes-Barre who was pronounced dead at the scene, NBC News reports.

All 17 victims injured during the crash were taken to four hospitals within the area.

Mike McMullen, a spokesperson for regional health care provider Geisinger, confirmed that 15 of the fundraiser crash victims were being treated at three of the company's locations, which included five people reported to be in critical condition, three in fair condition and seven who had already been released, NBC News reports.

Reyes was “was denied bail and remanded to the Columbia County Correctional Facility," according to the Pennsylvania State Police news obtained by NBC News Sunday morning.