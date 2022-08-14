Megan Thee Stallion revealed how much she paid for Future's verse in her new song “Pressurelicious” in a new interview, via Variety.

“I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right? I recorded the song, and I recorded it one way. And I’m like, ‘You know what? This would really sound hard if Future was on it,” she explained. “So I feel like being a woman in the industry, reaching out to a man trying to get a feature is always going to be a task. You never know what to expect," she added. The "Sweetest Pie" rapper then detailed how she put in a request to figure out Future's feature price while they were both in the same area.

“They was like, ‘Okay, 250. He wants 250K,’" she revealed. "I was like, ‘OK, bet. Somebody go pull 250,000 out of the bank and go drop it off to Future and tell him I need the verse before he leaves [Miami].’” According to the outlet, there was an objection from her team but she went through with the feature anyway.

Megan dropped her 18-track sophomore album Traumazine on Friday (August 12). She will be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival this September, and fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app. You can purchase tickets here.