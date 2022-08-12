Megan Thee Stallion Drops Her Long-Awaited Sophomore Album 'Traumazine'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 12, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion's new album Traumazine has finally arrived.
On Friday, August 12, the Houston Hottie comes through with her sophomore LP. The 18-track project comes complete with fresh collaborations like "Pressurelicious" featuring Future, "Ungrateful" featuring Key Glock, "Consistency" featuring Jhene Aiko, "Budget" featuring Latto, and other bangers with Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Lucky Daye, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey and Lil' Keke. It also contains stand-out tracks like "Her," "Flip Flop," "Not Nice" and "Plan B," which she debuted at Coachella earlier this year. Her album also boasts production from Juicy J, Murda Beatz, J White, OG Parker, Hitkidd and more.
Meg has been teasing the album throughout the year. After releasing the lead single "Sweetest Pie" featuring Dua Lipa , the Grammy-award winning artist made sure to keep her fans in the know by dropping updates about the status of her album. Once she put the finishing touches on the LP, Meg revealed the album's title in a cryptic post on social media that defined the word "traumazine." Right before her album dropped, Megan Thee Stallion joined forces with Jimmy Fallon and acted as his co-host on NBC's The Tonight Show.
Megan Thee Stallion will be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival this September, and fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app. Buy your tickets now and stream her new album Traumazine below.