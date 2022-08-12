Megan Thee Stallion Drops Her Long-Awaited Sophomore Album 'Traumazine'

Megan Thee Stallion will be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival this September, and fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app. Buy your tickets now and stream her new album Traumazine below.