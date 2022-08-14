Latest On Jets QB Zach Wilson's Knee Injury

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will reportedly undergo arthroscopic surgery on his injured knee at an undetermined date, according to NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Wilson, who was selected by the Jets at No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, went down with an apparent knee injury during the team's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday (August 12) night and was initially reported to have experienced a bone bruise and a meniscus tear following an MRI on Saturday (August 13), Pelissero reported, adding that there was no additional ligament damage.

Wilson will reportedly fly to Los Angeles for the meniscus surgery, which will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who will determine what kind of procedure must be done once he's in the quarterback's knee, according to Rapoport.