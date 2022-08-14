Latest On Jets QB Zach Wilson's Knee Injury
By Jason Hall
August 14, 2022
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will reportedly undergo arthroscopic surgery on his injured knee at an undetermined date, according to NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
Wilson, who was selected by the Jets at No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, went down with an apparent knee injury during the team's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday (August 12) night and was initially reported to have experienced a bone bruise and a meniscus tear following an MRI on Saturday (August 13), Pelissero reported, adding that there was no additional ligament damage.
Wilson will reportedly fly to Los Angeles for the meniscus surgery, which will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who will determine what kind of procedure must be done once he's in the quarterback's knee, according to Rapoport.
#Jets QB Zach Wilson is flying to LA to have meniscus surgery from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, with the hope that it’s a trim. Reality is, the decision for what kind of surgery will be made once ElAttrache is in the knee.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2022
Wilson was seen limping before being taken out of Friday's 24-21 win against the Eagles. The quarterback appeared to make an awkward cut and falling at the end of a 7-yard run, leading to speculation of a potential season-ending non-contact injury.
Wilson was reportedly expected to miss 2-4 weeks when initially diagnosed with a bone bruise, which would possibly include the Jets' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season on September 11 at MetLife Stadium.
Mike White -- who made three starts and four appearances in the Wilson's absence from injury last season -- and veteran Joe Flacco -- who spent the majority of his career with the Ravens, which included a victory in Super Bowl XLVII -- are both options at quarterback should Wilson be ruled out of any regular-season games.
Wilson's injury comes days after offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was ruled out for the entire 2022 NFL season due to a knee cap fracture.
Becton was selected by the Jets at No. 11 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, but has been limited by injuries during his first two seasons.