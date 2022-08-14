Latest On Jets QB Zach Wilson's Knee Injury

By Jason Hall

August 14, 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets
Photo: Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will reportedly undergo arthroscopic surgery on his injured knee at an undetermined date, according to NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Wilson, who was selected by the Jets at No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, went down with an apparent knee injury during the team's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday (August 12) night and was initially reported to have experienced a bone bruise and a meniscus tear following an MRI on Saturday (August 13), Pelissero reported, adding that there was no additional ligament damage.

Wilson will reportedly fly to Los Angeles for the meniscus surgery, which will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who will determine what kind of procedure must be done once he's in the quarterback's knee, according to Rapoport.

Wilson was seen limping before being taken out of Friday's 24-21 win against the Eagles. The quarterback appeared to make an awkward cut and falling at the end of a 7-yard run, leading to speculation of a potential season-ending non-contact injury.

Wilson was reportedly expected to miss 2-4 weeks when initially diagnosed with a bone bruise, which would possibly include the Jets' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season on September 11 at MetLife Stadium.

Mike White -- who made three starts and four appearances in the Wilson's absence from injury last season -- and veteran Joe Flacco -- who spent the majority of his career with the Ravens, which included a victory in Super Bowl XLVII -- are both options at quarterback should Wilson be ruled out of any regular-season games.

Wilson's injury comes days after offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was ruled out for the entire 2022 NFL season due to a knee cap fracture.

Becton was selected by the Jets at No. 11 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, but has been limited by injuries during his first two seasons.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.