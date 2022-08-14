Machine Gun Kelly Now Has A Holiday Named After Him
By Katrina Nattress
August 14, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly's life, both personally and professionally, has been quite the roller coaster ride. He's experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows. And over the weekend, he got to redeem himself in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.
"from getting arrested at south park mall in 2011 for telling fans to show up, to selling out the STADIUM tomorrow in my hometown," he wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of pictures both past and present. "legendary. this will be the concert of all concerts."
As if that isn't "legendary" enough, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb officially announced August 13 as Machine Gun Kelly Day in the city. MGK shared video footage of the ceremony on Instagram, writing: "it’s officially a holiday in the city of Cleveland! These are happy tears 🥲 thank you @mayorbibb and thank you Cleveland"
See both posts below.
The Cleveland show was the last stop on MGK's Mainstream Sellout tour. Travis Barker accompanied MGK during six songs (including a cover of blink-182's "All The Small Things"), against his doctor's orders. The drummer revealed he was returning to the road for the last tour stops, despite having a broken thumb and torn tendons. Now that's dedication.