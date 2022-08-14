Machine Gun Kelly Now Has A Holiday Named After Him

Machine Gun Kelly's life, both personally and professionally, has been quite the roller coaster ride. He's experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows. And over the weekend, he got to redeem himself in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

"from getting arrested at south park mall in 2011 for telling fans to show up, to selling out the STADIUM tomorrow in my hometown," he wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of pictures both past and present. "legendary. this will be the concert of all concerts."

As if that isn't "legendary" enough, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb officially announced August 13 as Machine Gun Kelly Day in the city. MGK shared video footage of the ceremony on Instagram, writing: "it’s officially a holiday in the city of Cleveland! These are happy tears 🥲 thank you @mayorbibb and thank you Cleveland"

