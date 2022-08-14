Man Crashes Car Into Barricade Near Supreme Court; Dies By Suicide: Police

A man who crashed a vehicle into a barricade near the United States Supreme Court died by suicide shortly after the incident took place Sunday (August 14) morning.

Richard Aaron York, 29, was identified by authorities in a news release shared by U.S. Capitol Police.

The incident took place just after 4:00 a.m. at a barricade located at East Capitol Street and Second Street. York, who was carrying a weapon, was reported to have exited the vehicle as it engulfed in flames.

York then reportedly fired several shots into the air along East Capitol Street before shooting himself as Capitol Police were moving toward his direction.

"While the man was getting out of the car, it became engulfed in flames," the news release stated. "The man then fired several shots into the air along East Capitol Street.

"When our officers heard the sound of gunfire, they immediately responded and were approaching the man when he shot himself."

Capitol police confirmed that no other people experienced injuries, not did any officers fire their guns during the incident.

Additionally, police stated that "at this time, it does not appear that [York] was targeting any members of Congress" because most are currently home for August recess, according to the news release.

Capitol Police are still investigating York's motive for driving into the barricade.

DC's Metropolitan Police Department is leading the death investigation, according to the news elease.