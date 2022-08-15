50 Cent Explains How He Squashed His Beef With Floyd Mayweather, Jr.
By Tony M. Centeno
August 15, 2022
After spending the past decade going back-and-forth on social media, it seems like 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather, Jr. have formally resolved their issues.
On Sunday, August 14, 50 Cent posted a photo of the former boxer with an official "Confirmed Tycoon" stamp on the corner. In his caption, the Power creator had nothing but good things to say about Mayweather as he confirmed that he will be in the building for 50's upcoming Tycoon weekend in Houston.
“Yeah Champ said he gonna pull up on me for Tycoon so you know we gonna go crazy," 50 wrote. "Big bags coming out TMT floydmayweather BOOM.”
50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather, Jr. were considered to be close friends up until 2012 when the champion boxer was released from prison following a bid over a domestic assault case. After 50 put Mayweather's promotion company The Money Team on the map, the rapper claimed his former friend and business partner owed him up to $2 million but was never compensated. This and other issues caused an intense rift in their friendship. Eventually, 50 began to retaliate against the boxer through various insults and outrageous challenges on social media.
The beef appeared to have continued well into 2022. Earlier this year, 50 clowned on Mayweather, Jr. by comparing him to Mr. T because of all the gold and silver chains he was spotted rocking at a basketball game. However, that instance appeared to be friendly fire because 50 previously spoke with the "champ" and worked to resolve their issues in February. During his recent interview with The Breakfast Club, 50 explained how he reconnected with Mayweather, Jr. at a comedy show starring Mo'nique and T.I.
Watch what he had to say below.