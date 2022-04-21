Marlon Wayans Says T.I. Getting Booed Will Make Him A Better Artist

"With T.I. I hit him up," Wayans began. "I don't hit you in your best moment. I hit you in your worst moment. I put two or three calls to T.I. I love T.I. Hey bro, I encourage him. You continue to do it because there's always going to be haters. There's always going to be somebody with something to say. You're supposed to be challenged like this because you're supposed to be humiliated like that to understand what you were walking into. Your T.I. status don't matter in comedy. You're being humbled. You're learning a new experience. You're learning the rules of engagement. You're learning don't run the light, you're learning hostile audiences. This is going to make him a better artist. There's nothing to be discouraged about. There's nothing to write off."



T.I. has gotten mixed reactions since he decided to seriously pursue his career in comedy. Prior to his viral set in New York, Tip was dragged on social media following his interaction with another comic in Atlanta. After giving an impromptu set at an open mic event, the rapper heckled the host of the event during her set. Tip continued to interrupt her set after she brought up his and his wife's sexual assault allegations. However, they were able to resolve their issues afterwards.



Wayans also spoke about his new comedy special Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners on HBO Max as well as his thoughts on "the slap" and more.


