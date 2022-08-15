Comedian And Former Minnesota Senator To Guest Host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

A comedian and former Minnesota senator is scheduled to host Tuesday's episode (August 16) of Jimmy Kimmel Live, according to Bring Me The News.

Al Franken announced Saturday he will take over the talk show as the gust host on Twitter. He wrote in a post, "Getting on the plane for LA for [Jimmy Kimmel Live]! Very nervous!" His guests for the evening include actor Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul as well as California Congresswoman Katie Porter. Los Lobos will be the musical guest.

Franken, who also formerly worked as a writer for Saturday Night Live, resigned from the Senate in December of 2017 amid accusations of sexual impropriety. He was accused of inappropriately touching multiple women. Recently, he's been increasing his public appearances. Immediately following his gig hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, Franken is scheduled to perform at Minneapolis' Acme Comedy Club as part of his nationwide comedy tour. He will perform on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.