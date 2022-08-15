Driver Uninjured After Crashing 18-Wheeler Into Texas Restaurant

By Ginny Reese

August 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A driver was left uninjured after hydroplaning and crashing an 18-wheeler into a San Antonio restaurant. KSAT reported that the truck lost control on a rain-slick highway, causing the crash.

The impact of the crash tore open the trailer section of the truck, which was carrying Amazon packages.

According of police, rainwater on the main lanes of southbound Interstate 35 caused the semi truck driver to lose control near AT&T Center Parkway around 4 a.m. on Monday (August 15).

The truck smashed through a guardrail and went across the access road. It sideswiped a tree before slamming into Grady's Barbecue restaurant.

The business was closed at the time of the crash. The driver of the truck was walking around after the crash and told KSAT that he was not hurt.

Police said that the damage to the building was relatively minor. The truck smashed into an outdoor dining area of the eatery. Packages from the truck were tossed around in what was left of the big rig.

Check out a photo of the crash below:

