'First Of Its Kind' Luxury Treehouse Resort Opens In Michigan

Michiganders can now vacation 13-feet above the ground in a luxury treehouse, according to ABC 13 News. The luxury treehouse resort, called Tree Vistas, is currently open and accepting bookings. The owners call it the first of its kind in Michigan.

"It’s not necessarily what you grew up in," co-owner Greg Filipek said. "It’s elevated, 13 feet up in the air. It is a place you can go away, like a hotel suite, but it’s not something you’d see everyday."

Inside the treehouse, there is running water and a full kitchen. It also features a shower with glass walls so visitors can look out into the nature, but the glass can be frosted with the push of a button. Outside, there is a stream that flows next to the treehouse, and a short walk over a wooden bridge brings visitors to a campfire area. In addition, there is a fishing area and yard games for families to play, as well as a secret scavenger hunt for people of all ages to enjoy.

There's currently only one large treehouse built the six acres of land in Ionia County, but the owners plan to build more on the land if everything goes well. You can learn more or book your stay on the website.