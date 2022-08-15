Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He'd 'Love to Play' For Another NBA Team

By Jason Hall

August 15, 2022

2021 NBA Playoffs - Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks
Photo: Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo publicly acknowledged interest in one day playing for the Chicago Bulls during a recent interview with FOX 32 Chicago, though reaffirmed that he's committed to his current team.

"I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he'd be a liar," Antetokounmpo said on The Sports Zone when asked if he'd ever consider playing for the Bulls at some point in his career. "It's a team that won multiple championships. It's a team with one of the greatest players—if not the greatest player to ever play this game—played for. It's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. You never know how life brings it. Maybe I'll play for Chicago, but right now I'm committed to Milwaukee."

Antetokounmpo, 27, signed a five-year, $228 million supermax extension to stay with the Bucks in December 2020 ahead of what would've been an offseason free agency period for the then-two-time reigning NBA MVP.

"This is my home, this is my city," Antetokounmpo shared on his verified social media accounts at the time. "I'm blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let's make these years count. The show goes on, let's get it."

The Bucks went on to win the 2021 NBA Finals with the Greek native winning Finals MVP.

Antetokounmpo is currently signed through the 2025-26 season, at which point he'd be 32 years old once he hits free agency should another extension with the Bucks not be reached ahead of time.

