Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He'd 'Love to Play' For Another NBA Team

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo publicly acknowledged interest in one day playing for the Chicago Bulls during a recent interview with FOX 32 Chicago, though reaffirmed that he's committed to his current team.

"I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he'd be a liar," Antetokounmpo said on The Sports Zone when asked if he'd ever consider playing for the Bulls at some point in his career. "It's a team that won multiple championships. It's a team with one of the greatest players—if not the greatest player to ever play this game—played for. It's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. You never know how life brings it. Maybe I'll play for Chicago, but right now I'm committed to Milwaukee."