Joe Jonas Celebrates 33rd Birthday With Hilarious 'Mini Me' Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 15, 2022
Joe Jonas is turning 33 on Monday, August 15th, and of course, he celebrated with a silly video. Sharing a photo of himself holding a birthday cake based on his commercial for his partnership with Ohza, Jonas added a smaller version of himself walking into the picture. "Celebrating 33 with a mini me," he captioned the post on his Instagram Story. After the joke he took a moment for a heartfelt message, mentioning the company and writing, "Thank you so much for the birthday love."
In June, the DNCE frontman announced he would be dropping his very own Sangria. "Pumped to announce my ownership in @drinkohza and bring you my perfect recipe of Sangria just in time for summer," he wrote on Instagram accompanied by a photo of him dressed as a sailor holding a can of his new drink.
Joe's birthday also came with another exciting announcement for Jonas Brothers fans. The three brothers will be performing live in Las Vegas for 3 nights only on November 10th, 11th, and 12th. You can find more information about the shows and tickets here. The singer and his wife, actress Sophie Turner, also made headlines last week when they revealed their favorite Taylor Swift album during a Live Q&A session with fans.