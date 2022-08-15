Joe Jonas Celebrates 33rd Birthday With Hilarious 'Mini Me' Video

Joe Jonas is turning 33 on Monday, August 15th, and of course, he celebrated with a silly video. Sharing a photo of himself holding a birthday cake based on his commercial for his partnership with Ohza, Jonas added a smaller version of himself walking into the picture. "Celebrating 33 with a mini me," he captioned the post on his Instagram Story. After the joke he took a moment for a heartfelt message, mentioning the company and writing, "Thank you so much for the birthday love."