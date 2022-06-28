Joe Jonas Dresses In Sailor Suit To Share His 'Secret Recipe' Sangria

According to a press release from Ohza, Joe's Fizzy Sangria "marks the arrival of the first sparkling and 'better-for-you' pre-mixed sangrias on the market. Crafted with premium sparkling wine and real juice, Fizzy Sangria is up to 60% fewer calories and 80% less sugar than a typical sangria made at home or by your local bartender, yet packed full, authentic flavor."

In addition to the photos, Joe also stars in a video as part of the campaign posted to the company's Instagram. "In the year 3000, history classes will learn of the day when no one drank sangria from a pitcher, ever again. Meet our new investor, co-owner, and mixologist kind enough to share his secret recipe with us, @JoeJonas," they captioned the video which features Joe sailing the rocky seas with a pitcher of Sangria.

"I love Sangria but sometimes it's difficult to take everywhere. So, I invented my own," says Joe in the humorous clip. You can watch the new ad in its entirety below.