Michelle Branch Files For Divorce From Patrick Carney Following Arrest

Michelle Branch has officially filed for divorce from husband Patrick Carney after three years of marriage, days after the "Everywhere" singer was arrested for domestic assault.

According to TMZ, Branch filed the documents for divorce in Tennessee on Friday (August 12), citing irreconcilable differences three years after tying the knot in 2019. In addition to the divorce documents, Branch is asking for custody of the couple's two children as well as child support. However, she does wish to allow her estranged husband time with their kids.

The "All You Wanted" singer previously accused The Black Keys drummer of cheating, saying in now-deleted tweets, "To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family." The pair share two young children, 4-year-old son Rhys James Carney and daughter Willie Jacquet Carney, whom they welcomed in February 2022.

Branch continued, "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

Shortly after her tweets, police were called to the couple's Nashville residence around 2 a.m. Thursday (August 11) after receiving reports of a possible domestic disturbance. When they arrived, Branch reportedly admitted to slapping Carney in the face "one to two times."

Branch was arrested and booked on a $1,000 bond but was seemingly released from custody early as she is currently breastfeeding their youngest child.