North Carolina Woman 'Quite Shocked' To Win Jackpot In Second-Chance Game

A woman in North Carolina is getting a head start on her retirement plans thanks to a massive lottery win.

Lorrie Turner, of Ocean Isle Beach, won the July 27 Carolina Jackpot in a second-chance drawing, beating the 16.8 million entries to score the $146,052 prize, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. After learning of her win, she couldn't believe her luck.

"I told my husband, 'Who calls you to tell you that you won money? That can't be real,'" she said, adding, "We were quite shocked. I couldn't believe it."

Turner claimed her prize at lottery headquarters earlier this month, bringing home a total of $103,711 after required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, she told lottery officials she would like to rent a house in Florida for a month-long vacation during the winter so her mother can enjoy time away from the cold Illinois winters she typically experiences. Additionally, she hopes to pay off her home.

"We are coming up on retirement and we really want the house to be paid for before retirement," she said, "so this will put a huge dent in that."

Turner also said she planned to treat her friends to lunch to surprise them with the exciting news since they meet up each month to scratch off lottery tickets.