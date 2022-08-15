Sabrina Carpenter Announces 'Emails I Can't Send' North America Tour

Sabrina Carpenter is going on tour!

The "because i liked a boy" singer took to Instagram to announce she is hitting the road for her emails i can't send North America tour, kicking off with a show September 28 in Orlando and continuing through October before ending in San Francisco on October 16.

"IM GOING ON TOUR," she excitedly captioned the announcement, adding that fans could sign up to receive an email about ticket presale going live on Tuesday (August 16).

Carpenter is hot off the release of her fifth studio album emails i can't send, which she dropped last month and which explores a more vulnerable side of the former Disney star. Speaking to Rolling Stone, she revealed why she felt this personal exploration was painful but necessary.

"I had to fight the urge to do what I normally do — cover it up with confidence — and instead just actually feel those feelings," she said. "The tolerance for bulls--- in the last two years really minimized for me."