This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

August 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus.

LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in each state, from dishes topped with truffles or barbecue to spicy Buffalo chicken bites or extra cheesy bowls topped with bread crumbs.

So which restaurant has the best mac and cheese in Tennessee?

The Stillery

Located in Nashville, The Stillery serves up the best mac and cheese in the state. The dish is a house specialty for a reason, showing off the chef's take on the classic dish with a creamy cheese sauce and crispy breadcrumbs. You can even give it a more Nashville twist by topping it off with hot chicken.

The Stillery has two locations around Nashville: 113 2nd Avenue North in Downtown and 1921 Broadway in Midtown.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Modern cocktail, pizza and burger bar The Stillery in Nashville has one dish that steals the show. It's the Mac & Cheese with cavatappi pasta, house cheese sauce, buttery breadcrumbs and hot chicken. The combination of crispy, spicy chicken and creamy mac is unbeatable — this is a must-try dish if you're in town.

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best mac and cheese in each state.

