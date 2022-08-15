This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In Louisiana

Is there anything better than crisp fluffy fries fresh out of the fryer? The only way to top this favorite snack is to literally pile on the toppings, from extra cheese and garlic to gravy and cheese curds.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best loaded fries in each state, including a spicy Asian-inspired dish served up in Louisiana. According to the site:

"It seems the only limit is the chef's imagination when it comes to loaded fries, with creations across the US ranging from good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi or even chocolate."

Based on the list, the best loaded fries in Louisiana can be found at Parkway Bakery and Tavern in New Orleans thanks to its Debris Fries, also called Gravy Cheese Fries, which offers a unique and more savory take on the crispy favorite.

Parkway Bakery and Tavern is located at 538 Hagan Avenue in New Orleans.