This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In South Carolina
By Sarah Tate
August 15, 2022
Is there anything better than crisp fluffy fries fresh out of the fryer? The only way to top this favorite snack is to literally pile on the toppings, from extra cheese and garlic to gravy and cheese curds.
LoveFood searched the country to find the best loaded fries in each state, including a spicy Asian-inspired dish served up in South Carolina. According to the site:
"It seems the only limit is the chef's imagination when it comes to loaded fries, with creations across the US ranging from good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi or even chocolate."
Based on the list, the best loaded fries in South Carolina can be found at The Darling Oyster Bar in Charleston thanks to its Chowder Fries, which offers a unique take on the crispy favorite that allows you to see what it's like to enjoy fries smothered in clam chowder.
The Darling Oyster Bar is located at 513 King Street in Charleston.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"You may have tried chowder, we're guessing you've tried fries — but have you tried chowder fries? This genius mash-up is a specialty at The Darling Oyster Bar, a beautiful vintage-inspired restaurant and raw bar in Charleston. The creamy clam chowder can be ordered as it comes, in a bowl, through dolloping it over fries makes it all the more indulgent. You can also add some crispy bacon."
