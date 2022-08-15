This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Ohio

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Ohio restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.

According to Eat This Not That, the best chicken tenders served in Ohio can be found at Tender Towne in Cincinnati.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best chicken tenders in the entire state:

"While Ohioans seem to like Raising Cane's restaurants, this local chain gives that franchise stiff competition. Tenders are the focus on the menu, and the Three Lip Smacker seems just the right amount, filled out with garlic toast, fries or chips, a drink, and a choice of dip. The bonus in this Buckeye State best is the funnel cake fries for dessert, which are dusted with a generous portion of powdered sugar."