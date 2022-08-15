Watch Lizzo Ditch Herself At The Alter In '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)' Video

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo has dropped a new music video for her joyous song "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" off her latest album Special. The video starts with a weary-looking Lizzo walking down the aisle in a stunning white, wedding gown and veil. It's soon revealed that the person waiting for her is none other than Lizzo herself. Serving as a heavy-handed, but no less joyous and effective metaphor for self-love, Lizzo ends up ditching herself at the alter.

Now sitting in her hotel room, Lizzo gets a call from her "Feyoncé," which causes her to hop in her red car and speed down the highway while asking an important in the soaring chorus: "Am I ready to be loved?"

During her iHeartRadio Album Release Party in July, Lizzo said of the song, "This song is a dream for me because I got to work with the legendary Max Martin. I've always been like what would a Max Martin/Lizzo song even sound like?" she said, and luckily we got to find out. "I met him in the studio and I was like, "Let me let this legend cook. Let me watch him cook." He really pushed me in the best way and I pushed myself as a songwriter and as a vocal performer and I'm so proud of this song. I feel like it's an actual masterpiece! It's part two to "Cuz I Love You," really."

LIZZO
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.