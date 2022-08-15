Watch Lizzo Ditch Herself At The Alter In '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)' Video

Lizzo has dropped a new music video for her joyous song "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" off her latest album Special. The video starts with a weary-looking Lizzo walking down the aisle in a stunning white, wedding gown and veil. It's soon revealed that the person waiting for her is none other than Lizzo herself. Serving as a heavy-handed, but no less joyous and effective metaphor for self-love, Lizzo ends up ditching herself at the alter.

Now sitting in her hotel room, Lizzo gets a call from her "Feyoncé," which causes her to hop in her red car and speed down the highway while asking an important in the soaring chorus: "Am I ready to be loved?"