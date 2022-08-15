Watch Lizzo Ditch Herself At The Alter In '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)' Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 15, 2022
Lizzo has dropped a new music video for her joyous song "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" off her latest album Special. The video starts with a weary-looking Lizzo walking down the aisle in a stunning white, wedding gown and veil. It's soon revealed that the person waiting for her is none other than Lizzo herself. Serving as a heavy-handed, but no less joyous and effective metaphor for self-love, Lizzo ends up ditching herself at the alter.
Now sitting in her hotel room, Lizzo gets a call from her "Feyoncé," which causes her to hop in her red car and speed down the highway while asking an important in the soaring chorus: "Am I ready to be loved?"
During her iHeartRadio Album Release Party in July, Lizzo said of the song, "This song is a dream for me because I got to work with the legendary Max Martin. I've always been like what would a Max Martin/Lizzo song even sound like?" she said, and luckily we got to find out. "I met him in the studio and I was like, "Let me let this legend cook. Let me watch him cook." He really pushed me in the best way and I pushed myself as a songwriter and as a vocal performer and I'm so proud of this song. I feel like it's an actual masterpiece! It's part two to "Cuz I Love You," really."