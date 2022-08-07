Lizzo Geeks Out Over Being Named In Beyoncé & Madonna's Break My Soul Remix
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 7, 2022
Lizzo is having a moment after she was named in the recently released remix of Beyoncé's hit single "Break My Soul" featuring pop icon Madonna. "Break My Soul (The QUEENS Remix)" mashes the song together with Madonna's classic hit "Vogue." The remix follows Bey's line of paying respects and spreading the good news about black women and queer musicians with her new album Renaissance with an updated version of the song's iconic "on the cover of a magazine" break.
"Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl'," Beyoncé says in the remix. Lizzo took to Twitter to share her reaction to being included- as she should be- on the list of pop culture-shifting artists. "I'm reading it and weeping hoe," she wrote along with a screenshot of the lyrics. "Like... can't nobody tell me s--t."
IM READING IT AND WEEPING HOE— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) August 6, 2022
LIKE…. CANT NOBODY TELL ME SHIT pic.twitter.com/VDa2FLHxSf
She followed up the tweet with a sweet video. "I always believed in me now Beyoncé believe in me too" she wrote in the caption. Starting off the video with tongue pops and a cackle, the singer shared the following story: "I remember when I was telling my friend's mom what my major in college was gon' be and I told her I was gonna major in music performance and she laughed in my face."
Lizzo continued, "She said, 'Music performance? Like Beyoncé?' and laughed in my face. I only have one thing to say," she finished before whipping out her phone and playing the verse that she's name dropped in.
I ALWAYS BELIEVED IN ME NOW BEYONCÉ BELIEVE IN ME TOO🤘🏾😫 pic.twitter.com/58785OOHAT— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) August 6, 2022
Check out "Break My Soul (The QUEENS Remix)" below!