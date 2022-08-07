Lizzo Geeks Out Over Being Named In Beyoncé & Madonna's Break My Soul Remix

She followed up the tweet with a sweet video. "I always believed in me now Beyoncé believe in me too" she wrote in the caption. Starting off the video with tongue pops and a cackle, the singer shared the following story: "I remember when I was telling my friend's mom what my major in college was gon' be and I told her I was gonna major in music performance and she laughed in my face."

Lizzo continued, "She said, 'Music performance? Like Beyoncé?' and laughed in my face. I only have one thing to say," she finished before whipping out her phone and playing the verse that she's name dropped in.