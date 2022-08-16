A$AP Rocky Charged For Alleged Shooting Involving Former A$AP Mob Member

"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," Gascón said in a statement. "My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."



Fragments from the bullets hit Ephron in the hand and required medical attention. Prior to Rocky's arrest in April, Ephron chose to keep his identity hidden from the public. However, people like A$AP Bari accused Ephron of being the one who "snitched" on Rocky, which resulted in a trove of harassment online. Due to the injuries he sustained and the emotional distress he's experienced since the shooting, Ephron recently decided to identify himself in a lawsuit against Rocky for assault and battery.



A$AP Rocky is set to be arraigned on Wednesday at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. So far, the rapper has not commented on the situation.

