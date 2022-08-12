Alleged Victim Of A$AP Rocky Shooting Claims He Received Death Threats

Ephron did not initially come forward as the victim when Rocky was arrested inside a terminal at Los Angeles Airport. In the days after the rapper's L.A. property was searched, A$AP Bari reportedly accused the former A$AP Mob member of being a "snitch" on social media. The increased harassment eventually caused Ephron to go into intensive therapy after the incident "disrupted his sleep and impaired his mental state." It wasn't until he filed a lawsuit against Rocky earlier this week that his identity was officially revealed.



Ephron's legal team also denied that their client was the "snitch" in this case. According to their definition of a "snitch," its a person who "initially agrees to do illegal activity with another individual, but then rats out that person to law enforcement when things go south." They insist none of that happened in Rocky and Ephron's case.



Rocky was initially arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. The "D.M.B." rapper was accused of shooting at Ephron following a meeting they had in Hollywood. Bullet fragments ended up injuring the victim enough to require medical attention. Ephron is suing the rapper for assault and battery after he reportedly missed out on work opportunities and suffered from emotional distress.