Colorado Town Among The Most Unusual Abandoned Places In The U.S.

Thrillseekers, history buffs, and other hobbyists are attracted to abandoned buildings and locations due to the air of mystery. Whether it's these places' fascinating history, spooking legends, or unique artifacts and landmarks, there's something for people to take away from these haunting places. Just be very careful when you're visiting!

Cheapism got curious and made a list of the most unusual abandoned places across the United States. Featured spots include ghost towns, ruined castles, amusement parks, graveyards, and closed businesses.

An empty Colorado town made it on this list: Ludlow!

Located in Las Animas County, this company-owned community has a dark past, as writers explained:

"Rather than ghost stories and local legends, this coal-mining town is the site of a real-life horror story. In 1913, thousands of miners went on strike to protest their living and working conditions, only to be kicked out by their employer. About 1,200 workers and their families built a makeshift tent city near the mine and continued to protest. In April 1914, when the miners were celebrating Greek Easter, militiamen surrounded the camp, peppering it with gunfire and setting the tents ablaze. Eleven children and two women huddled in a foxhole were among those who lost their lives as the camp burned to the ground. The Colorado Coal Strike has been called the deadliest in U.S. history, claiming between 69 and 199 lives. Today, those who visit the remains of the company town, near Trinidad, can see the foxhole and a monument to those killed in the massacre."