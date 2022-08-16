A child protective services worker has been fired after reportedly telling a 14-year-old girl to consider becoming a prostitute.

The employee, whose identity has not yet been released, was caught on camera encouraging the girl living in foster care to pursue sex work, according to FOX 26 Houston. In the video, the girl is heard asking for food, to which the CPS worker says she should become a prostitute.

The woman was dismissed from her position on August 10, agency spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales said in a statement. "The safety and appropriateness with which children in care must be treated is our paramount concern. Nothing less will be tolerated," she said.

The girl, who is currently under the care of Keisha Bazley, remains in foster care after the incident. She is currently being housed at a hotel as one of the dozens of foster kids in Harris County. Bazley opened up to FOX 26 about the incident. "My daughter told me that the worker had been telling her she should do these things, so she said she decided to video her," Bazley said.

Bazley also filed a formal complaint with the agency. "This should not happen to girls in their care. It should not happen. It's unacceptable," she said.