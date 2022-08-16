Florida Teen Accidentally Calls County Commissioner About Selling Drugs

A Florida man accused of being a drug dealer made a big oopsie with law enforcement, according to WKMG.

Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins was busy on Sunday (August 14) sending calls to residents about upcoming elections when he got a strange callback from one of the numbers.

“The guy said ‘Hey do you still need what you needed the other day?’ and I went ‘What are you talking about?’ It really, really threw me off. I said ‘I think you have the wrong number.’ He said ‘You don’t need the eight ball’,” Mullins told reporters.

Catching on to what was happening, Mullins called the sheriff's office to set up a fake drug deal with the caller.

The alleged drug dealer, later identified as 18-year-old Jack Fisher, showed up later that night to sell cocaine, meeting with detectives instead of a potential customer, according to investigators. Fisher reportedly tried tossing the drugs into the lake when he spotted the cops.

Sheriff Rick Staly says the suspect didn't have cocaine, but he was carrying 3.17 grams of fentanyl.

“That sounds like not much but it’s enough to kill over 1,500 people,” Staly explains.

Fisher was booked into jail on charges of felony drug possession and illegal use of a communication device. His bond was set at $3,000.