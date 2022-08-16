Former NFL Star's Brother Wanted For Murder Surrenders

Yaqub Talib, the brother of former All-Pro safety and Super Bowl champion Aqib Talib, turned himself in to police in relation to a first-degree murder charge on Monday (August 17), CNN reports.

Talib, 39, a coach for the North Dallas United Bobcats, is accused of fatally shooting Michael Hickmon, a coach for the D.E.A. Dragons, during an argument over officiating in a youth football game between the two teams last Saturday (August 13) at around 8:50 p.m.

“The altercation became physical, leading to the suspect pulling out a firearm and shooting Mr. Hickmon multiple times,” the Lancaster Police Department said in a statement obtained by CNN. “After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle, taking the firearm with him.”

Hickmon was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police issued a warrant for Talib's arrest on Sunday (August 14).

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. Clark Birdsall, a defense attorney representing Talib, declined to discuss specifics, but noted that, "There will be a defense issue" in his client's case.

“Mr. Talib regrets the tragic loss of life but turned himself into the law so he could tell his side of the story,” Birdsall said via CNN.

Aqib Talib is also a coach for the North Dallas United Bobcats and was at the scene at the time of the shooting, but police haven't given any indication that he was involved in any way.

The 36-year-old played for five NFL teams -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2008-12), New England Patriots (2012-13), Denver Broncos (2014-17), Los Angeles Rams (2018-19), and Miami Dolphins (2019) -- and was a member of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 team, as well as a first-team All-Pro in 2016, second-team All-Pro in 2013 and a five-time Pro Bowl selection (2013-17).