Oscar-Winner's Car Stolen In Arizona With Trophy Inside

An Oscar-winning actor's car was stolen this weekend in Arizona — and his first and only Academy Award trophy was inside the vehicle.

The incident occurred Saturday (August 13) in Mesa, according to ABC 15. The car belongs to Troy Kotsur, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in CODA earlier this year. He is the first deaf man to win the award.

Police in Mesa were able to recover the vehicle, which they found two juvenile boys inside. The boys admitted to stealing the car and were taken into custody, the news outlet reported. All of Kotsur's belongings were returned to him when the car was recovered, including his Academy Award.

The theft comes just two days after Mayor John Giles gave the Mesa native a key to the city. He was celebrated at the Mesa Arts Center on Thursday (August 11). "It is such a special honor to receive the key to the City of Mesa, the place where I was born and raised, and will always consider home. I’m grateful for the love and support of everyone in the community who have stood by me and supported me through the years. I’m very proud to be able to share this recognition with my family and friends, right here in my hometown," Kotsur said.