R. Kelly's Lawyer Shuts Down Pregnancy Claims Ahead Of Second Trial

Last week, Joycelyn Savage released an 11-page book in which she claimed she's expecting her first child with Kelly. In the book, Savage details the moment she found out she was pregnant months after Kelly reportedly sent her an engagement ring in the mail. She even claimed that Kelly's team read and approved the contents of the book, and included an image of a sonogram.



“Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body," Savage wrote in the book. "I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting. It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us.”



Outside of the book, Savage hasn't provided any other details about her alleged pregnancy. Kelly himself hasn't said anything about welcoming his fourth child nor his engagement to Savage for that matter. There was no indication that Kelly had plans to marry Savage until she claimed that they were engaged in her letter to the judge prior to his sentencing hearing last month.



The statement from Kelly's lawyer was issued ahead of his child pornography trial, which started on Monday. Feel free to read her book here.