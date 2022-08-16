This Is Georgia’s Tallest Roller Coaster

Let's be honest, most people don't come to amusement parks for the cotton candy and the games — They come for the roller coasters, the undisputed king of the midway. This is especially true for thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies. Some even affectionately call them the "Great American Scream Machines" (despite the fact most historians actually credit the French with building the first wheeled coaster sometime around 1817).

Now, there are over 760 roller coasters in the United States, and amusement parks continue to roll out newer, faster, and more terrifying ones every year. With so many options, there is certainly a perfect roller coaster for everyone. However, not all roller coasters are created equal.

Coaster101 graciously compiled a list of all the tallest roller coasters in each state. They found that the Goliath at Six Flags Over Georgia reigns supreme, standing at 200-feet-tall. Here's what the park had to say about it:

Any coaster that reaches 200 feet in the sky earns the title of hypercoaster. It’s a rare breed that will take you straight to the sky. Once you get to the top of that first insane hill, you’ll waste no time in careening right back down a mind-numbing 170 feet.

Interested in planning a road trip to ride all of the tallest coasters in the United States? Check out the full list of the tallest roller coaster in each state from Coaster101.