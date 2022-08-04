Georgia Man, Woman Found Dead At Same Time On Opposite Sides Of Park

A man and a woman were both found dead at a popular park in midtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. According to WSB-TV, police have currently deemed the incident to be a "murder-suicide" after discovering that both individuals were shot to death. Authorities were notified when the woman was found dead in the Cosby Spear High Rise after 1:30 in the afternoon. A few moments after finding the woman, a man was found dead on the other side of Central Park.

After examining their bodies, officials speculated that the woman was allegedly shot to death, while the man's gun wounds appeared to be self-inflicted. Though still under investigation, WSB-TV mentioned that the detectives on the case believe the deaths to be related in some way. Because the bodies were found only a few hours ago, it is too early to determine wether the man and woman knew each other or not.

Information regarding the man and woman's identities' has yet to be revealed to the public. It has not been reported as to how long the bodies were at the park before they were discovered. As the investigation continues authorities are trying to pinpoint the connection, if any, between the two deaths.