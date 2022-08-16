This Is Minnesota’s Tallest Roller Coaster

Let's be honest, most people don't come to amusement parks for the cotton candy and the games — They come for the roller coasters, the undisputed king of the midway. This is especially true for thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies. Some even affectionately call them the "Great American Scream Machines" (despite the fact most historians actually credit the French with building the first wheeled coaster sometime around 1817).

Now, there are over 760 roller coasters in the United States, and amusement parks continue to roll out newer, faster, and more terrifying ones every year. With so many options, there is certainly a perfect roller coaster for everyone. However, not all roller coasters are created equal.

Coaster101 graciously compiled a list of all the tallest roller coasters in each state. They found that the Wild Thing at Valleyfair reigns supreme in Minnesota, standing at 207-feet-tall. Here's what the park had to say about it:

Arguably Valleyfair’s most famous coaster, this green monster will have you going wild. Wild Thing begins by slithering 207 feet up the first hill, giving you stunning views of the entire park. This colossal hill is followed by a gravity-defying drop where the ride reaches up to 74 miles per hour.

Interested in planning a road trip to ride all of the tallest coasters in the United States? Check out the full list of the tallest roller coaster in each state from Coaster101.