This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In South Carolina

Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.

Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best chicken tenders around, finding the best spot in each state to order up the crispy fave. According to the site: "The veritable childhood favorite is an easy dish — no messy bones to eat around but still full of the satisfying saltiness of fried foods."

So which South Carolina restaurant serves up the best chicken tenders?

Boxcar Betty's

Located in Charleston, Boxcar Betty's offers guests a chance to try the best chicken tenders around. The local fave may be best known for its tasty gourmet fried chicken sandwiches, but the chicken tenders are also a winner.

Boxcar Betty's is located at 1922 Savannah Highway in Charleston.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Diners at Boxcar Betty's rave about the delicious chicken fingers. They pride themselves on serving All-natural, cage-free, antibiotic-free chicken."

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s full report to see the best chicken tenders in each state.