This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In Tennessee

Is there anything better than crisp fluffy fries fresh out of the fryer? The only way to top this favorite snack is to literally pile on the toppings, from extra cheese and garlic to gravy and cheese curds.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best loaded fries in each state, including a spicy Asian-inspired dish served up in Tennessee. According to the site:

"It seems the only limit is the chef's imagination when it comes to loaded fries, with creations across the US ranging from good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi or even chocolate."

Based on the list, the best loaded fries in Tennessee can be found at Edley's thanks to its BBQ Fries, which offers a unique and more savory take on the crispy favorite with your choice of meat, cheese and smokey flavor. Edley's has several locations around Tennessee. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Edley's Bar-B-Que is known for its tender smoked meats and Southern-style sides, and you can get a taste in one piled-high package when you order the BBQ fries. They come generously heaped with your choice of smoked pork, brisket or chicken, plus nacho cheese, barbecue sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best loaded fries in each state.