Two North Carolina Powerball Players Score Big Prizes: See If You Won

Two lucky lottery players in North Carolina are the winners of two huge prizes thanks to a recent Powerball drawing.

According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, one player who purchased their ticket from the Ingles on U.S. 64 East in Hayesville is the winner of a $1 million prize. The ticket matched all five white balls called during Monday (August 15) night's Powerball drawing: 20-24-47-50-63. The winner, who beat the 1 in 11.6 million odds to win, has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

A second player also scored big in the same drawing, matching four white balls as well as the Powerball (05) to win $50,000. Thanks to the 2X multiplier, the prize doubled to $100,000. According to lottery officials, the player in Winston-Salem purchased the winning ticket using Online Play on the lottery's website.

Because no ticket matched all numbers in Monday's drawing, the jackpot for the Wednesday (August 17) night drawing has increased to $66 million, or a $38.3 million cash payout. The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million. One lucky Powerball player in Pennsylvania hit it big in June, claiming the massive $205.9 million prize and resetting the jackpot back down to $20 million.