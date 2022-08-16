Unlicensed Driver Denied Use Of Car, Attacks Owner With Meat Cleaver

Authorities say a man brutally attacked a car owner because he wasn't allowed to drive the vehicle, according to KIRO 7.

Seattle Police says the incident started when the suspect asked to borrow the victim's car. The car owner refused to loan the car to the man because he didn't have a valid driver's license.

Since both of them live in a boarding house, the suspect went into the victim's room and attacked him with a stainless-steel meat cleaver, authorities say. The suspect allegedly slashed the right side of the victim's face, "potentially permanent disfigurement and profuse bleeding."

Cops responded to the scene and found the man barricaded in the boarding house's basement. Officials say he may have been armed with a gun, too.

SWAT took over the situation, and authorities were able to get a search warrant for weapons in the man's home. He was eventually taken into custody and booked into the King County Jail for first-degree assault.

No word on the victim's condition as of Tuesday afternoon (August 16).

Other gruesome attacks have happened in Washington state. A man was arrested for assaulting his roommate with a hammer and knife. Then there was the story of a woman who suddenly stabbed another woman on a bus.