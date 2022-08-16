You Can Go 'Glamping' At This Texas Honey Farm

Have you ever wanted to sleep in a fancy safari tent in the middle of a bee farm? Okay, so that's pretty specific. But, one local honey farm is letting guests do just that!

KSAT reported that BeeWeaver Honey Farm in Navasota is allowing visitors to go "glamping" on the farm. Glamping Hub says, "What began as a hobby for the hosts' great-grandparents after acquiring ten bee colonies as a wedding gift in 1888, has now become a passion and livelihood for four generations that followed."

Visitors will be able to learn all about bees and beekeeping during their stay. Each safari tent has two twin beds and an air conditioning unit for the hot summer nights. There is Wi-Fi and shared areas like fire puts, picnic tables, a community garden, screened-in porch, and bee observation deck.