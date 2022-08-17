H-E-B, Texas, Doesn't Have An H-E-B. A Viral Petition Wants To Change That

H-E-B, Texas, wants its own H-E-B!

The North Texas region of H-E-B, which includes cities Hurst, Euless and Bedford, doesn't have its own grocery chain — and residents are looking to change that.

A woman has started an online petition asking CEO Stephen Butts to open a location in the area, according to the Beaumont Enterprise. The petition reads:

Dear Stephen Butts of H-E-B stores,

News was released recently with the headline H-E-B stores expanding in DFW. Living in midcities, aka H-E-B area, the lack of an H-E-B store within reasonable distance is frustrating. Please consider expanding closer to central part of the DFW Metroplex.

Sincerely,

Those who have been deprived of our rights as Texans of not having a convenient H-E-B.

The petition, created by Amanda San Miguel, has 460 signatures at the time of this writing.

The Texas-based grocery chain is currently expanding into the Dallas/Fort Worth area, with several locations already in the works. According to WFAA, here's a look at areas where H-E-B has purchased land: