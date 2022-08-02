H-E-B Issues Recall For Popular Ice Cream Flavor

By Dani Medina

August 2, 2022

Photo: H-E-B, Getty Images

H-E-B has issued a voluntary all-store product recall for one of its ice cream flavors due to mislabeling.

The H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream has an undeclared allergen, the company said in a press release. The product apparently contains wheat but is not disclosed on the product label. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," H-E-B said.

The grocery chain said the allergen issue was first discovered when the Cookies & Cream flavor of the same brand, which contains wheat as an ingredient, was labeled as the Light Mint Chocolate Chip flavor. The product has since been removed from all H-E-B and Mi Tienda stores in Texas and Mexico. There have been no reported illnesses.

Anyone who wishes to return the items can take them to any H-E-B store for a full refund.

Photo: H-E-B

Here's more information about the product recall:

  • UPC number: 4122048399
  • Product: H-E-B Creamy Creation Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
  • Size: 1/2 gallon
  • Best by date: January 6, 2023

For more details, click here.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.