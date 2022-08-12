This Texas County Is Getting Its First H-E-B

By Dani Medina

August 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

H-E-B is continuing its expansion into Dallas/Fort Worth with yet another confirmed location!

Tarrant County, you're getting your first H-E-B!

"We are excited to officially announce that H-E-B is coming to Mansfield. We look forward to providing this dynamic and growing city with the best H-E-B has to offer," H-E-B Executive Vice President Juan-Carlos Rück said in a news release, according to WFAA.

The new H-E-B will be located at U.S. 287 and East Broad Street. This is the ninth confirmed store under construction in Dallas/Fort Worth.

"For years our residents have asked for an H-E-B, and on behalf of the City Council, we are proud to welcome this economic driver and much desired business to Mansfield," said Mayor Michael Evans.

According to WFAA, here's a look at areas where H-E-B has purchased land:

  • 4101 W. Wheatland Rd. (Dallas)
  • 632 N. Beckley (Dallas)
  • 5204 S. Buckner Blvd. (Dallas)
  • 845 Interstate-35E (DeSoto)
  • 3927 Bowser Ave. (Dallas)
  • 700 Farm Road 544 (Murphy)
  • 6325 W. Bailey Boswell Rd. (Fort Worth)
  • 200 E. Bonds Ranch Rd. (Fort Worth)
  • 6599 McCart Ave. (Fort Worth)
  • 8600 Quail Valley Dr. (Fort Worth)
  • 9200 Legacy Dr. (Frisco)
  • 2210 W. University Dr. (Denton)
