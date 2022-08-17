Here's The Best Chicken Tenders In Colorado

Who can turn down an order of chicken tenders? Salty and fried to perfection, plenty of restaurants and bars offer this comfort food to both kids and adults. A nice helping of fries usually comes with it, as well. You don't have to worry about the bones, as well.

Since there are thousands of businesses serving up this dish, Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in every state.

You can grab the most delicious chicken tenders in Colorado from Birdcall!

"Birdcall offers its natural chicken strips in groups of three, five, seven, and even 15," writers say. "You should go for the large amount; locals and visitors alike say they are delicious. Add some tater tots or a buttermilk ranch kale salad. As a bonus, the restaurant is focused on zero waste and givebacks to the local community."