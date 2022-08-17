Here's The Best Chicken Tenders In Washington

Who can turn down an order of chicken tenders? Salty and fried to perfection, plenty of restaurants and bars offer this comfort food to both kids and adults. A nice helping of fries usually comes with it, as well. You don't have to worry about the bones, as well.

Since there are thousands of businesses serving up this dish, Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in every state.

You can grab the most delicious chicken tenders in Washington from Heaven Sent!

"The name says it all: These fried chicken tenders are Heaven Sent. Pick from small or large strips, with a side, roll, and a drink," writers say. "Chef Ezell Stephens has even served Oprah Winfrey his chicken—she loved it so much that she ordered more for her 40th birthday."