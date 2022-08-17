Little Leaguer Makes 'Big Step' In Recovery Amid Coma After Bunk Bed Fall

A 12-year-old scheduled to play in the Little League World Series reportedly took a "big step" in his recovery after being placed in a medically induced coma over the weekend.

Easton Oliverson, a pitcher for the Snow Canyon Little League team representing the Mountain region, had his breathing tube removed Tuesday (August 16) night and underwent an MRI scan that his family said "came out very promising," TMZ Sports reports.

The family said Oliverson remains hospitalized and is still being monitored, but referred to the feeding tube removal as "a big step."

"Easton keeps proving himself to be the fighter we have always known he is!!" the Oliverson family said in a statement obtained by TMZ Sports. "The prayers are working! Please keep them coming. We love you all!"

Oliverson fell out of his bunk bed at the Williamsport dormitory complex housing the players and fractured his skull Sunday (August 14) night, his uncle, Spencer Beck, told TMZ Sports.