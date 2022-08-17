Maren Morris Shares Moment With Zedd On TikTok Days Before Next Collab

Maren Morris is just a few days away from releasing her next collaboration with Zedd, following the now six-time Platinum hit “The Middle,” which debuted with Grey in 2018. Morris shared a throwback clip on TikTok on Wednesday (August 17), remembering meeting Zedd “in the middle 4 years later.”

The two shared a hug and posed for photos to mark their new collaboration, “Make You Say.” Morris’ fans will recognize the photoshoot from the photo she posted over the weekend, posing the question: “Round 2?” Zedd shared the same photo, seemingly hinting at a new collaboration as he wrote: “Should we do it again?” This time, the pair teamed up with BEAUZ on the collaboration that’s set to drop on Friday (August 19). Morris previously shared a sneak peek of “Make You Say” on TikTok, and included a brief clip of the song in her 10-second TikTok on Wednesday. Watch it below.

Morris will be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival this September, and fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app. Find available tickets.